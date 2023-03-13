Louis Mussington attends 16th Regional Cooperation Conference in Guadeloupe | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington (third right) with other delegates at the Regional Cooperation Conference.

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington was in Guadeloupe last week where he participated in the Antilles-Guyana Regional Cooperation Conference (Conférence de Coopération Régionale des Antilles-Guyana (CCRAG)) alongside the presidents, parliamentarians and préfets of the regions and communities of the Antilles-Guyana basin.

It had been three years since the CCRAG was held, due to the health crisis. This 16th edition was held in Guadeloupe under the patronage of Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories Jean-François Carenco.

Among the objectives was the implementation of operational actions in the framework of “strengthened regional integration”, desired by President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and the elected representatives of the overseas territories.

The themes addressed – health, environment, climate issues, youth mobility and the development of air and maritime networks – were the subject of constructive discussions for the future.

Mussington also met with Caribbean Community CARICOM Deputy Secretary General Donna Forde, who is in charge of Foreign Affairs in the organisation, in the presence of President of the Collectivité of Martinique Serge Letchimy, President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe Ary Chalus, and President of the Unique Assembly of Guyana Rodolphe Alexandre.

CARICOM is a Caribbean organisation made up of 15 territories that exerts influence at the international level in terms of cooperation and development of the Caribbean market. This meeting permitted the delegates to work together in a perspective of sustainable cooperation, with the aim of understanding the realities of respective territories and initiating actions in line with them.

The delegation of presidents then went to a television programme organised in the framework of International Women’s Day (March 8), to present the issues of each territory and to discuss this symbolic day.

Mussington had the opportunity to present St. Martin and the predominant place of women in society. He recalled his and his team’s commitment to the youth of St. Martin, in particular young women, and to the socio-economic development that supports this commitment on a daily basis.

