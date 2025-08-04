Love the Caribbean photo contest launches, US $1,150 in cash prizes | THE DAILY HERALD

An example of a submission depicting a colourful boat on a beach. Photo by Lexi Fisher.





PHILIPSBURG–The Seas and Scenes: Love the Caribbean Photo Contest 2025 is now open for entries, and organisers are inviting professional and amateur photographers to showcase the Caribbean’s vibrant culture, natural wonders and seafaring spirit.

In addition to celebrating stunning visuals, the contest aims to raise awareness of environmental threats facing the Caribbean, such as coral disease, marine debris, poorly planned development, and climate change.

Hosted by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) and Caribbean Compass magazine, the contest is free to enter and offers more than US $1,000 in cash prizes, with winning images featured across partner platforms. The contest runs until August 31.

“The contest invites photographers of all skill levels, whether professionals or smartphone users, to submit up to three original images that capture what they love most about the Caribbean. Even if you are not a photographer, everyone is invited to vote for their favourite photo and to engage through social media with the stories shared by the photographers,” the organisers said in a press release on Friday.

Categories include:

* Sailing and Yachting Adventures: Capture the magic of life on the water, such as adventure, freedom and connection with the sea. The grand prize is $200, with $100 and $50 for second and third place, respectively.

* Caribbean Nature and the People who love it: Showcase the plants, animals and landscapes, or the daily harmony between people and nature, where wild beauty is not just a backdrop but a way of life. The grand prize is $200, with $100 and $50 for second and third place, respectively.

* Audience choice, which will be decided by popular vote. The grand prize is $300, with $100 and $50 for second and third place, respectively.

Winners will also receive a one-year digital subscription to Doyle Guides’ sailing guides, covering the north and south Leeward Islands, the Windward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Guyana.

Winning entries will be chosen by a panel of judges from throughout the region, “whose expertise includes photography, nature conservation and a connection to the Caribbean”, it was stated in the press release.

“Photography is one of the most powerful tools we have to tell the story of why this region matters,” said Tabitha Stadler, EPIC’s executive director. “Whether it’s a mangrove at sunrise or a quiet day at the beach, these images help us see, and remember, what’s at stake and what’s still possible.”

The contest has been sponsored by IGY Marinas.

“Sponsoring the EPIC Seas and Scenes Contest is a chance to invest in the future of our oceans and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards,” said Andy Caballero, regional manager for the Caribbean and Latin America at IGY Marinas. “We are very proud to support a creative platform that celebrates the beauty of the Caribbean while raising awareness about the need to protect it.”

For more information and to submit or vote on photos, please visit www.epicislands.org/photo-contest-2025.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/love-the-caribbean-photo-contest-launches-us-1-150-in-cash-prizes