Loved ones seeks help to find missing woman Cherryl Lambooy | THE DAILY HERALD

Loved ones are reaching out to the public for help to find Cherryl Lambooy, who is missing.

According to a Facebook post, Lambooy did not return home on Friday night. The woman was said to have left home on Friday around lunch time. Her phone is off.

She drives a white Renault Sandero with the license plate: 1003-AAD. Persons with information are asked to contact tel. +17215265913 or message Michel Williams on Facebook.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/loved-ones-seeks-help-to-find-missing-woman-cherryl-lambooy