Lower price for gasoline at pump | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The government of St. Maarten, which regulates the prices for petroleum products, has reduced the maximum consumer price for gasoline as of 6:00am on Saturday, December 8.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) the price for gasoline at the pumps has been reduced from the current price of NAf. 2.267 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.193 per litre.

The litre price of diesel fuel remains unchanged at NAf. 1.760.

The price adjustment follows a decrease in the price for gasoline in the international market, according to the TEATT ministry.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lower-price-for-gasoline-at-pump