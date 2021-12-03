Lower prices at pumps for gasoline, diesel fuel | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The government of St. Maarten, which regulates the prices for petroleum products, has reduced the maximum prices for gasoline and diesel fuel as of today, Friday, December 3.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) the price for gasoline at the pumps has been reduced from the former price of NAf. 2.324 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.298 per litre.

The litre price of diesel fuel has been lowered from the former price of NAf. 1.873 to the new price of NAf. 1.821.

The price adjustments follow a decrease in the price for gasoline and an increase of the price for diesel fuel implemented last month, on November 18.

