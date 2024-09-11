Lucky lady becomes St. Maarten’s third Super LottoTM Millionaire! | THE DAILY HERALD

MAHO–Playing Caribbean Lottery’s jackpot game, Super LottoTM, has paid off big time for Ms. Martina, as she is now St. Maarten’s newest millionaire after winning the jackpot prize of US $1.93 million.

The cheque presentation took place at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa on Wednesday.Ms. Martina’s fortune changed when she walked into Bread Supermarket, Pondfill, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, a local Caribbean LotteryTM retailer, and bought a single Super LottoTM quick pick ticket. Imagine her surprise when, on August 16, the winning numbers for Draw #1537 were drawn and she instantly became a millionaire. The lucky numbers were: 11, 23, 24, 25 and 30, Super Ball number 6.

Ms. Martina has been playing Super LottoTM for more than 10 years and describes her massive winnings as “a blessing”.

She says: “I have lots of plans on how I will use the money, but my family will come first, and the education of my children will be the main priority.” She stated that this was her first time winning a major prize and she extended the following advice to other Lottery players: “Keep trying. Your day will come.”

Shelly Ann Hee Chung of International Game Technology (IGT), Director for the Antilles markets, stated: “This moment serves as a powerful reminder of the excitement and possibilities that come when you play any of our Caribbean Lottery games, and today specifically, the Super Lotto jackpot game. Every ticket holds the promise of a dream fulfilled, and today, we witness that dream coming true for one of our very own.

“And today’s winner joins an elite group of individuals whose lives have been transformed by the magic of the Super Lotto. Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of our players, retailers, and partners.

“I take this opportunity to specially thank our partners from Gold Pot NV, Leo Friday, Fabien Badejo and Joseph Lake. Thank you for trusting us and continuing to believe in the excitement and possibilities we bring to you and the players in St. Maarten through our games.”

Since the inception of Super LottoTM in 2009, St. Maarten has had three jackpot winners; the first winner in October 2010 walked away with a whopping US $5.4 million, while the second winner in January 2016, won US $2.17 million.

Since the game’s launch 15 years ago, a total of US $59 million in jackpot prizes has been paid out across the seven islands where Super LottoTM is played.

