Lucky Shopping Center marks grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

The brand new Lucky Shopping Center celebrated its grand opening in Cay Hill on Friday. In photo: Persons explored the shopping centre after the opening.

CAY HILL–The brand new Lucky Shopping Center celebrated its grand opening in Cay Hill on Friday, June 24.

The Lucky Shopping Center will provide local customers with a new, convenient option for beauty, electronics, fashion, health and grocery shopping needs. The location also includes a food court and salon.

The origin of the shopping centre came from owner Prakash Menghani who said that this has always been a dream of his. Menghani said he wanted to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind facility in St. Maarten. He sought to build something that would give the in-store experience similar to that of a shopping mall. This could be seen throughout the innovative layout of the shopping centre.

The two-story shopping centre features brand name and specialty beauty/fashion outlets, kiosks and a supermarket on the first floor. The second floor has the food court, health/fitness shop and beauty salon.

Menghani expressed his gratitude for how the community has already been showing support. “We have worked hard to make this possible for persons and we’re very excited to see them coming out. This is something we wanted to do for our community,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lucky-shopping-center-marks-grand-opening-with-ribbon-cutting-ceremony