LUPS launches dual enrolment programme in partnership with College of Coastal Georgia | THE DAILY HERALD

Head of LUPS Amissa President (second from left) signing with President of the College of Coastal Georgia Dr. Michelle Johnson and Dr. Jason Umfress (right), Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Also pictured is Dr. Ebbie Parson (left), Founder of Yardstick Management.

CAY HILL–Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LUPS) has recently announced the launch of its new Dual Enrolment programme in collaboration with the College of Coastal Georgia (CCGA).

This initiative provides LUPS students in grades 10-12 to concurrently take college courses while completing their high school education.

The Dual Enrolment programme, also known as concurrent enrolment, offers students the opportunity to enrol in college classes at CCGA at a reduced in-state tuition rate. This innovative approach is designed to fulfil both their high school graduation requirements and earn college credits, providing them with a head start in their higher education journey. This news was shared in a press release over the weekend.

According to the release, LUPS stands out as the only high school in the Caribbean offering such a programme, positioning itself as an institution that not only prioritises academic excellence but also proactive preparation for a competitive post-secondary landscape. With a rise in dual enrolment participation, according to United States (US) Department of Education statistics, LUPS is at the forefront of this educational advancement.

Students participating in the programme can anticipate numerous benefits, including early exposure to college life, exploration of interests, skill development, motivation for higher education and an accelerated college pathway.

During the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrolment Management at CCGA Dr. Jason Umfress highlighted the programme’s significance. He stated, “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to education and the momentum it brings. Starting with just nine students from Learning Unlimited, we’re setting forth a programme that will expand horizons, enrich lives and create a legacy of learning that transcends distance.”

President of the College of Coastal Georgia Dr. Michelle Johnston expressed her excitement for the partnership. “This joint enrolment is not just a partnership; it’s a bridge between institutions sharing a heart for empowering students. We’re thrilled to welcome LUPS students into our academic community and eager to see the growth and achievements that will undoubtedly come from this collaboration.”

Amissa President Head of LUPS shared that the partnership signifies a significant milestone in the school’s mission to provide unparalleled educational opportunities for its students. “For the past five years, we have been diligently working towards establishing a partnership with a college for a dual enrolment programme. Today, I am thrilled that our efforts have come to fruition with this collaboration with the College of Coastal Georgia. This partnership stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and student success,” she said.

She noted that the College of Coastal Georgia is renowned for its commitment to academic rigour, student success and community engagement. By partnering with such an esteemed institution, she said, LUPS is providing its students with access to world-class education and resources that will empower them to thrive in their academic and professional endeavours.

She went on to express her gratitude to the leadership and faculty of the College of Coastal Georgia and to Ayana and Ebbie Parsons for their invaluable introduction and instrumental role in establishing the connection with CCGA.

LUPS gave special acknowledgement to the teams led by Dr. Jason Umfress at CCGA and Mark Beland at LUPS, who have been instrumental in championing this project.

