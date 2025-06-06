LU’s Drama Club revitalises local literature with TamLeo Books | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the young performers on stage.

PHILIPSBURG–Earlier this year, TamLeo Books launched an initiative to deepen children’s connection to literature and the arts: an Inter-scholastic Skit Competition that invited primary schools across St. Maarten to choose and dramatize a story from the TamLeo Books collection.

Although the competition was postponed due to limited sponsorship and varying levels of readiness among participating schools, one school remained inspired to press forward—Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LU).

Motivated by their participation in the project, LU established a student drama club, using the opportunity as a stepping stone to continue their literary and creative pursuits. For their debut performance, the club dramatized “Friend Mode is Our Safe Zone” by local author Tamara Leonard, founder of TamLeo Books. Their performance not only brought the story to life in a new, engaging way but also ignited the formation of a spoken word club—a true testament to how literature can fuel creative expression in young minds.

On Wednesday, June 4, the TamLeo Books team visited the LU campus to witness the students' passion first-hand and show their support. Through sponsorship by the I Am SXM Foundation, TamLeo Books donated funds to help the club purchase essential supplies to continue their creative journey. Additionally, all participating students received a Domino’s Pizza gift certificate as a token of appreciation for their hard work and enthusiasm.

“This is what TamLeo Books is all about—encouraging children to read, connect with Caribbean-rooted stories, and express themselves creatively,” said Leonard. “Seeing the students respond with so much joy and initiative, even when plans shifted, is incredibly rewarding.”

The full Inter-scholastic Skit Competition is now being reimagined and rescheduled for 2026, giving schools across the island more time to prepare and participate.

For now, the energy sparked at LU is a glowing example of what happens when children see themselves in stories and are given the tools to perform, reflect, and grow. TamLeo Books remains committed to nurturing literacy, creativity, and cultural pride in Caribbean youth—and the story is just getting started, it was stated in a press release.

