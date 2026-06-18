M. Genevieve de Weever’s Abdul Mohammed tops public education in FBE exams with 84% | THE DAILY HERALD

English stream valedictorian Wen Hui Yu and Dutch stream valedictorian and public schools top performer Abdul Mohammed.

~36 students graduate~

PHILIPSBURG–"Success is not determined only by grades or prizes. True success comes from hard work, perseverance, honesty and respect for others."

That message was delivered by Abdul Mohammed, valedictorian of the Dutch Stream and the top-performing student within Public Education, during the Marie Genevieve de Weever School graduation ceremony held on Wednesday, June 17, at the Dutch Quarter Community Center.

A total of 36 students graduated during the ceremony, including 13 students from the Dutch Stream and 23 students from the English Stream.

Mohammed graduated with a score of 84%, earning the distinction of Dutch Stream valedictorian. He was also recognised as the top scorer within Public Education and received the award for Best in Mathematics after obtaining a score of 84 out of 90.

English Stream valedictorian Wen Hui Yu graduated with a score of 75% and addressed fellow graduates on the school's graduation theme, "Level Up: New Chapter Unlocked!" Also recognised during the ceremony was Jeiyro Marlin Rodriguez, who achieved a score of 76% and was named the fourth-highest scorer within Public Education.

Addressing attendees, Mohammed reflected on what it means to remain human in an increasingly technological world. "We live in a world in which technology is everywhere. We use computers to learn, telephones to communicate and the internet to find information. Technology makes our lives easier and helps us discover new things," he said.

While acknowledging the benefits of technology, Mohammed stressed that human values remain irreplaceable. "Being human means being kind, showing respect and helping one another. It means supporting a friend when he is having a difficult time and working together to achieve goals. Technology can connect people, but it is our values and our character that truly bring us together."

He noted that students had learned much more than academic subjects during their years in primary school. "During our years in primary school we not only learned mathematics, reading and writing. We also learned to persevere, work together and keep trying, even when something was difficult. Those are lessons that we will carry with us throughout our lives."

Looking at his classmates, Mohammed said he saw a group of talented young people with dreams and opportunities ahead of them.

"Some already know what they want to become, while others are still discovering that. What really matters is that we continue learning, growing and believing in ourselves."

As students prepare to move on to secondary school, he encouraged them to use technology wisely as a tool for learning and growth. "When we go to secondary school, we will encounter new challenges and opportunities. Let us use technology wisely as a tool to learn, create and achieve our goals, without forgetting who we are."

He reminded graduates that success extends beyond academic achievements. "Success is not determined only by grades or prizes. True success comes from hard work, perseverance, honesty and respect for others. If we continue to follow those values, we can all make a positive

contribution to the world."

Before concluding, Mohammed thanked parents, families, teachers and the school's leadership for their support throughout the students' primary school years. He told his classmates that graduation marks the beginning rather than the end of their journey. "This is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a new chapter. Let us move forward with confidence, follow our dreams and never forget what makes us special: our kindness, creativity and determination."

English Stream valedictorian Wen Hui Yu reflected on the journey she shared with many of her classmates, having attended Marie Genevieve de Weever School since kindergarten.

"Our graduation theme is 'Level Up: New Chapter Unlocked!' and I think it perfectly describes this moment. Today, we celebrate completing one level of our journey and getting ready to begin the next."

She recalled the many experiences students shared throughout their years at the school. "Together, we learned our ABCs, solved math problems, played during recess, went on field trips, and created memories that we will never forget. We have grown from little children into young people ready for new challenges and opportunities."

Yu expressed gratitude to teachers, administrators, parents and families for helping students reach the milestone. "To our teachers, thank you for your patience, encouragement, and belief in us. To our principal and school staff, thank you for creating a school where we could learn, grow, and succeed."

She also thanked parents and relatives for their support and sacrifices. Addressing her fellow graduates, Yu acknowledged that many would soon be attending different schools but said they would always share the memories they created together.

"To my classmates, thank you for the friendships and memories we have shared. We may be going to different schools, but we will always share the experiences that brought us to this day."

She encouraged her classmates to approach the future with confidence. "As we move on to secondary school, we may feel excited, nervous, or curious about what comes next. But just like every level we have completed before, we are ready. We have learned that success comes from hard work, kindness, determination, and believing in ourselves."

Yu described graduation as more than the completion of primary school. "Today, we celebrate more than a graduation. We celebrate a new beginning. The next chapter has been unlocked, and the future is full of possibilities."

The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 as graduates prepared to embark on the next stage of their educational journeys.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/m-genevieve-de-weever-s-abdul-mohammed-tops-public-education-in-fbe-exams-with-84