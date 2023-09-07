MAC-CSE orientation event | THE DAILY HERALD

Students engaging in a team activity as part of the school’s week-long orientation.

PHILIPSBURG–The Methodist Agogic Center Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC-CSE) held its annual orientation event August 7-11 with the theme “Building on a Decade of Achievements for Future World Leaders.”

The event aimed to equip students with the necessary organisational information to navigate their new roles in the school, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Newcomers had the chance to connect with peers, understand the transition to secondary school, familiarise themselves with the campus, interact with staff and explore group dynamics. Continuing students revisited the institution’s goals, expectations and affirmations they made on joining the MAC-CSE family.

During the orientation week Reverend Patmore Henry, Chairman of the School Board, echoed the Christian ideals that form the bedrock of MAC-CSE.

Rose Hughes-Coram, Executive Director of the School, highlighted the institution’s educational continuum, guiding students through their formative years, preparing them for advanced learning, and fostering strong ties with sister organisations such as primary schools and the early stimulation centre.

Discipline Coordinator Renate Brison reinforced the importance of punctuality, respecting personal space, and adhering to the school’s dress code, which underscores professionalism, requiring students to wear ties, knee-length skirts, and to avoid hoodies. The handbook meticulously outlines these expectations, emphasising the gravity of compliance and its role in shaping a conducive learning environment.

Guest speakers Jerome Gumbs and Sherika Ramsay-Hunt instilled key principles for success, emphasising preparation, perseverance, patience, pushing forward and conflict resolution.

Teachers effectively covered soft skills, student ethics, success strategies, time management, study skills, collaboration, the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) programme and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) school-based assessment (SBA).

The school gave special acknowledgment to V. Richards, J. De Souza, S. Apainai, S. Welch, K. De Weever, D. Thompson, S. Haynes-Cousins, M. Hamm, Reverend D. Baptiste, T. Guy, C. Javois, and K. Thompson who contributed to the success of the event.

The week-long journey culminated in a team-building event guided by D. Spence, the Physical Education teacher. “The event embodied the spirit of unity and camaraderie that defines MAC-CSE,” said the release. “As students departed, they carried with them a renewed commitment to excel, fortified by the values and insights imbibed during the orientation.”

