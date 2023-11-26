MAC-CSE students excel in CXC-CCSLC, securing several top positions regionally | THE DAILY HERALD

The group of MAC-CSE students secured top positions in CXC-CCSLC 2023 examinations.





EBENEZER–Methodist Agogic Centre-Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC-CSE) students have secured top positions in the Caribbean Examination Council’s Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competency CXC-CCSLC 2023, earning accolades regionally.

The cohort was led by 14 year old Rishi Pokhriyal, who claimed an impressive trio of achievements. He clinched first place in French, secured third place in Mathematics and landed the eighth spot in Social Studies.

Rishi was also honoured as the CXC-CCSLC “Top Male Performer,” MAC-CSE said this distinction was acknowledged in a letter sent to the Minister of Education, Rodolphe Samuel by CXC Headquarters.

Among the achievers of MAC-CSE are Jazmine Cetoute, who achieved third place in French, Gelisa Peynado securing the fourth position in French and Nayoka Carty attaining the sixth place in French.

The first place tie in Spanish is shared by Sihara Balbuena and Hendrick Cayetano-Minier. Arian Paz-Ochoa secured the fifth place in Spanish, Angel Lopez-Martinez claimed the seventh spot in Spanish and Kelly Bloyden and Samarah Gumbs tied for the ninth place in Spanish.

MAC-CSE’s management said St. Maarten has received its first-ever invitation to the CXC’s Regional Award Ceremony. Rishi Pokhriyal’s excellence will be further celebrated at this prestigious ceremony on Thursday, December 7, at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown, Guyana. The CXC will cover his air travel, hotel accommodation at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, meals, and ground transportation, with a chaperone facilitating courtesy calls and visits to places of interest.

In celebration of this noteworthy achievement, Samuel is sponsoring a delegation to accompany Pokhriyal. This will include one of Pokhriyal’s parents, the Local Registrar and a member of the Methodist Agogic Centre.

Management stated that “The Methodist Agogic Center’s stellar performance in the CCSLC 2023 is a testament to the dedication of both students and educators. This achievement not only showcases individual brilliance but also highlights the institution’s commitment to fostering academic excellence. As these students continue their educational journey, they serve as inspirations for future generations within the school and the broader community.”

The CCSLC programme is a vital two-year Lower Secondary Education component of the CXC education programme that lays the foundation for students transitioning from primary school. The programme comprises subjects such as English, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Modern Languages, Social Studies, and Digital Literacy, preparing students for the subsequent CSEC programme. The CXC programme encompasses 16 participating territories and five collaborating territories, including St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mac-cse-students-excel-in-cxc-ccslc-securing-several-top-positions-regionally