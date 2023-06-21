MAC pupils shine in FBE Exit Exams, 90 graduate | THE DAILY HERALD

Foundation Methodist Agogic Centre Executive Director Rose Hughes-Coram (right) presents an award to most outstanding student Siyona Gianchandani.

POINTE BLANCHE–Ninety pupils from the Methodist Agogic Centre’s (MAC) two campuses graduated at the institution’s 42nd annual school-leaving exercise held at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Harbor Facilities on Tuesday June 20, under the theme, “Born To Win.”

A total of 41 boys and 49 girls graduated. The most outstanding student is Siyona Gianchandani who scored an overall average of 91% on the Foundation Based Education (FBE) Exit Examinations. Her scores ranged from 98% in mathematics, 90% for Language Arts, 89% for Dutch and 87% for General Knowledge. Her total score was 301 out of the 330 allotted points. Gianchandani is the recipient of the Clinton J. Spring Award for Excellence.

The outstanding students for the Rev. John A. Gumbs campus were Moksh Nankani and Reese Prince, while those from the Browlia F. Maillard Campus were Gianchandani and Pulkesh Vasnani.

In her address to guests at the graduation ceremony, Gianchandani shared a poem she wrote, which she said captures the essence of the remarkable journey pupils embarked on. “Success begins with believing in yourself. Consider it – yes, it’s true. First, trust yourself and then put in the efforts. Come on, victory is counting on you. Make a goal and work to accomplish it. Set your standards high. Great motivation and encouragement will help you to reach the sky. No road to triumph comes without a cost, but hard work’s path is never lost. No shortcuts found, no easy way, but through the grind, success holds sway. With each setback, an opportunity awaits, to rise again, surpassing all gates. So, when you are discouraged, feeling fed up, get up, my friend, and rise above.”

She said the words of the poem resonate deeply within her as they highlight the importance of self-belief, perseverance and resilience. “Each one of us has the potential to achieve great things just as our theme resonates, we were: Born to Win.”

She said graduates were incredibly thankful for the opportunity received to attend MAC, which she said fosters a culture of academic excellence. “Our dedicated teachers have tirelessly guided us, imparted knowledge, and inspired a love for learning. They have challenged us to think critically and to push the boundaries of our intellectual capabilities. It has provided us with a vibrant and inclusive community, where students from diverse backgrounds come together, forming lifelong bonds,” she said.

Keynote address speaker, former Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Roger Lawrence, a former MAC student, told graduates that they spent their formative years in primary school laying the foundation for the incredible journey ahead. “As you move on to high school, remember that it will be a mix of challenges and amazing discoveries. Embrace every twist and turn because they will help shape you into the remarkable individuals I know you are meant to be,” said Lawrence.

“Today, you are lucky to have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips in this digital age. Information is just a click away. Be grateful for this opportunity because, in my time, we didn’t have such easy access to vast resources. You are indeed born to win.”

He continued: “We are in the midst of a revolution, where artificial intelligence also known as AI, is at its peak. We live in a time when robots and automation are increasingly influencing all various fields. So, what does this mean for you and your future studies? It means that in this competitive world, being the best version of yourself is more important than ever before. It is the key to success in this ever-so- changing landscape.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mac-pupils-shine-in-fbe-exit-exams-90-graduate