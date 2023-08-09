MAC pupils tour Courthouse for short film production | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) Reverend John A. Gumbs campus pupils, their teacher and principal toured the Philipsburg Courthouse to prepare for the production of a short film titled “What if I told you!”

The film’s story primarily takes place in a courtroom and portrays how negative experiences as a child can lead to a man’s crime. It covers topics such as mental health, societal expectations of men, and the role of parents and caregivers.

Produced in close collaboration with the pupils and teacher Rosan Hartley-Gayle, the film is a joint effort by the Department of Youth, UNICEF the Netherlands and local film production company Peter Sagnia Films.

Soraya Agard-Lake, Head of the Department of Youth, explained in a press release that the need for more creative opportunities for young persons to express themselves and participate in decision-making processes that affect them was expressed during the Youth Round Table Conference last year. Since then, several collaborative events have been organised by the Department of Youth with UNICEF the Netherlands, to address topics important to them.

The script was written by Teacher Gayle and performed by her pupils at the second annual Interscholastic Spoken Word Competition organised by Men’s Mental Health Awareness. With the assistance of Prince and Teacher Henry-Wilson, their contribution to the event won first place, and 11-year-old Venndy Isaac, who plays the lead character, received a standing ovation. Venndy shared his thoughts on the film’s message: “Sometimes men are called weak for showing emotion. I think the film is about how hard it is for men to address their mental health or get help. This can lead them down a bad path.”

During the Courthouse tour, Judge Gert Jan Wouters and support staff member Daniels explained local court proceedings in St. Maarten step by step. They cleared misconceptions that people often have about the legal system being similar to that of the United States. “Often there are misconceptions because people think our legal system is the same as in the United States; however, it is different. We don’t have a jury, for example,” Daniels explained. Pupils had many questions about the court system, which will be incorporated into the final script.

The short film will be recorded at the Courthouse on August 12 and 13 after several weeks of rehearsals. August 12 is International Youth Day, which celebrates young persons’ contribution to education, employment, conflict resolution and social justice. The final film will premiere at the end of September.

As part of the tour, Lenworth Wilson, Youth Participation Specialist for UNICEF the Netherlands, gave an interactive presentation on Children’s Rights. He touched on their right to express their opinion, be safe from harm, and have access to education and healthcare among the 54 articles of the United Nations (UN) Convention of the Rights of the Child. The pupils’ favourite right was Article 31, which is the right to play.

Wilson stated that this short film would showcase meaningful youth participation. “Youth mental health” was identified as a priority topic during Youth Sounding Board consultations in 2021, Youth Round Table Conference in 2022, and St. Maarten Youth Parliament’s International Youth Day Panel Discussion in 2022. The film can encourage more discussions on topics such as mental health, social justice and children’s and young persons’ rights.

This activity is part of the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP) executed by UNICEF the Netherlands in collaboration with the government of St. Maarten. The project is financed by the government of the Netherlands through the St. Maarten Trust Fund, and administered by the World Bank.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mac-pupils-tour-courthouse-for-short-film-production