Made in SXM | THE DAILY HERALD

Local short film “The Fab 4 & The Silent Retreat” found its way to the big screen when it premiered at Caribbean Cinemas Megaplex on International Women’s Day, March 8.

The event hosted cast, crew, family and friends for a night of VIP treatment. It was the first opportunity to see the local actors in the local cinema. Additional screenings will be done on March 11 and 12. Tickets are available online. Follow Peter Sagnia Films on Facebook for more information.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/made-in-sxm