Maduro makes history as first female crane operator | THE DAILY HERALD

Shoulaika Maduro, Port St. Maarten’s first female certified crane operator.

PHILIPSBURG–Shoulaika Maduro has been certified as the first female container crane operator at the Port St. Maarten Group, marking a milestone for the island’s maritime industry.

The certification, announced Monday, represents a breakthrough in a traditionally male-dominated field and reflects broader efforts to promote gender equality within port operations.

Maduro, a former student of Milton Peters College, advanced from trainee to full certification in a notably short period, according to port officials.

In comments on her achievement, Maduro emphasised the importance of determination and self-confidence, noting that success in crane operations is built on skill, discipline and hard work. “Respect isn’t given out here as a crane operator. It’s earned by your skills, productivity, hard work, long nights and early mornings,” she said.

She also acknowledged the support of her family, colleagues and mentors throughout her journey, as well as the opportunity provided by the port.

Port St. Maarten officials said the milestone underscores the organisation’s commitment to professional development and inclusivity, while strengthening its operational capabilities at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility.

The port emphasised that investing in employee training and certification remains central to its long-term strategy, with a focus on building a skilled local workforce to meet the demands of modern cargo operations.

Officials added that such achievements contribute to improved efficiency, safety and service standards, reinforcing the port’s role in supporting the country’s economy.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/maduro-makes-history-as-first-female-crane-operator