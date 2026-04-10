Magic, books and laughter at library’s Easter egg hunt | THE DAILY HERALD

Children were treated to a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny.

BELVEDERE–The Sint Maarten Library’s Belvedere location was transformed into a world of imagination and laughter this Easter, as 19 early learners took part in a morning of storytelling, creativity, and an energetic egg hunt. The youth-focused event combined literacy activities with holiday fun.

The programme began with a cozy storytelling session led by library staff member Daniel Helligar, who read It’s Better Being a Bunny, a cheerful tale that had children imagining the advantages of long ears and fluffy tails.

Excitement peaked with a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, who delighted the children with playful interactions, cheerful waves, and photo moments that added an extra touch of magic to the day.

The atmosphere then shifted to laughter when guest Rotarian Fabiana Beauperthuy-Richardson delivered a spirited reading of Bucky the Farting Easter Bunny’s Butt Blast, drawing loud giggles from the audience and keeping young listeners engaged in the storytelling experience.

Following the readings, children took part in colouring activities, using crayons to bring Easter-themed drawings to life while discussing their favourite parts of the stories. The activity also helped strengthen their creativity and fine motor skills.

The highlight of the day was the Easter egg hunt in the library’s adjacent garden, where children searched enthusiastically for hidden eggs. The event was filled with energy, teamwork, and support from parents as the young participants explored the grounds.

After an intense search, siblings Amaura (4) and Amadeus (2) emerged as winners of the grand prize, the coveted Dragon Egg. The pair received cheers from fellow participants, marking a joyful conclusion to a morning of learning and play.

The programme was organised by Reading Consultant M. Spencer, with support from library staff, Daniel Helligar, and Rotarian Fabiana Beauperthuy-Richardson.

Library officials said events like these highlight how reading and learning can be combined with fun, helping to foster creativity and a lifelong interest in books among children. Families are encouraged to participate in upcoming library activities, including story time sessions, crafts, and literacy programmes designed for young learners.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/magic-books-and-laughter-at-library-s-easter-egg-hunt