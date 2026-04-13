Magician, former teacher ‘Tom Presti’ passes away | THE DAILY HERALD

All-round entertainer.

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao entertainer and former teacher Tom Hagenaar, widely known as “Tom Presti,” has passed away, according to multiple local media reports.

Hagenaar was a well-known figure on Curaçao, gaining recognition over the years as a magician, musician and all-round entertainer. Through his performances, he entertained generations of audiences, ranging from children to adults, becoming a familiar presence at events across the island.

In addition to his work in entertainment, Hagenaar was also active in education. He taught at the Zwijssen College, where he contributed to the development of students beyond the stage.

His involvement in music extended further, including performances with the group The Polyglots, highlighting his versatility as an artiste.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his passing have not been disclosed.

Hagenaar’s death marks the loss of a well-known cultural figure who combined education and entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on the local community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/magician-former-teacher-tom-presti-passes-away