Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles nerves in St. Martin, St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in St. Maarten on Friday afternoon. According to information obtained the quake occurred at 4:35pm at a depth of 104 kilometers and was located 36 kilometers from French St. Martin.

Many residents felt a strong jolt, lasing only seconds. Islands affected included the British Virgin Islands, St. Martin, St. Maarten, St. Barths, Anguilla, Saba and Statia.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/magnitude-4-6-earthquake-rattles-nerves-in-st-martin-st-maarten