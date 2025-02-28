Maho Beach webcam to greet SMART attendees with personalised message | THE DAILY HERALD

A view from the Maho Beach webcam.

PHILIPSBURG–SHOWME Caribbean digital marketing agency will celebrate a year of uninterrupted live streaming and plane tracking from its Maho Beach webcam with a special welcome message for attendees of the 2025 St. Maarten/St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART).

As planes carrying SMART participants arrive on the “runway to SMART”, the SHOWME Caribbean webcam will display a personalised greeting. Since its launch at SMART 2024, the Maho Beach webcam has garnered more than 4 million viewers, and hundreds of thousands are expected to tune in during the SMART week, SHTA said in a press release. A separate SHOWME Caribbean webcam in Philipsburg will also welcome SMART visitors arriving by sea from neighbouring islands like St. Barths, Saba, Statia and St. Kitts.

“We’re thrilled to showcase St. Maarten’s iconic Maho Beach to a global audience, inspiring travel to this beautiful and unique destination,” said Sabine Berger, Creative Director at SHOWME Caribbean. “Our celebratory welcome message underscores the island’s friendly spirit and our commitment to supporting SMART.”

The continuously running webcam stream is also featured in bars and businesses across the island.

The 17th edition of SMART will take place at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino and Spa from March 31 to April 4. This premier travel platform in the Northeastern Caribbean connects foreign tour operators, online travel agencies, and travel agents with local hoteliers, destination management companies, and excursion providers. It is organised by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA), the Office de Tourisme de St. Martin, and the Club du Tourisme, with participation from tourism stakeholders across the Caribbean region.

SHOWME Caribbean, a long-standing digital partner of SMART, will host “Vendor Street”, the central hub for businesses serving the regional tourism industry. Demand for booth space at this year’s event is reportedly higher than in 2024, with both vendor and destination/hotel booths selling out quickly.

SHOWME Caribbean has captured thousands of jet blasts and plane arrivals and departures on its Maho webcam over the past year. SHOWME Caribbean provides live webcam streams, interactive maps and virtual tours for the Caribbean tourism sector, operating in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten/St. Martin.

“The Caribbean is an exceptionally scenic and vibrant region. SMART provides an invaluable opportunity for the regional tourism industry to connect and for suppliers like us to showcase cutting-edge tools that amplify the Caribbean’s message to a global audience,” said Berger.

