Maho gives 80 computers to staffers in continued education computer prog. | THE DAILY HERALD

Staffers receiving a donation of computers.

MAHO–The Maho Group has launched a new computer donation programme to support continued education for staff families.

The initiative has seen a donation of 80 personal computers in total provided to current employees of the St. Maarten-based hospitality group since the beginning of May.

“Our staff play a pivotal role in allowing The Maho Group facilities to have achieved and maintain the level of quality and service we have gained the reputation for offering over the past three decades,” said president and CEO of The Maho Group Saro Spadaro. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to show our gratitude by investing back into the families that have become an extension of ours.”

A computer donation to a staffer.

In this latest effort from the hospitality group to provide additional resources for staff, existing employees of The Maho Group portfolio, including Sonesta St. Maarten Resorts, Casino Royale, and Maho Village, are urged to sign up for the programme and be considered for the next round of the complimentary personal computers. The initiative has been led by the company’s IT Department to source and refurbish the equipment in-house prior to presenting to local staff households in St. Maarten.

The computer donations are the latest in a long string of local island initiatives where the hospitality group has worked to initiate deep local ties through partnerships, community programmes, volunteerism with international, national, and local charitable organisations, and additional projects with a give-back focus. A premier employer on the island, the core value of The Maho Group lies within the importance of contributing to the social well-being of team members and surrounding community.

Previous initiatives include #StayStrongSXM, which raised over US $126,000 for staff affected by Hurricane Irma; the establishment of and financial contribution to the St. Maarten Training Foundation (SMTF) responsible for designing and running the $22M Emergency Income Support and Training Programme (EISTP) and the Stronger Together Campaign to benefit St. Maarten AIDS Foundation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/maho-gives-80-computers-to-staffers-in-continued-education-computer-prog