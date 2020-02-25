Maho jewellery store robbed on Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

MAHO–Jewellery store J.N. Jewelers in Maho was the victim of an armed robbery around 8:45pm Saturday.

According to information gathered by police, two men dressed in black and armed with weapons entered the store that night and began destroying the store’s glass display cases to access the jewellery.

After taking an undisclosed amount of jewellery, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle in the direction of Mullet Bay.

Police patrols searched the area afterward for signs of the suspects, but did not find them or the escape vehicle.

“The St. Maarten Police Force is fully aware of the video that has been circulating regarding the robbery and are requesting any information from persons who may have seen or recognise the suspects connected to this investigation; please do not hesitate.

“See something, say something, share something. It can help save a life. The more the community comes together to assist in combatting these crimes, the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended,” said police in a press release on Thursday.

Police can be contacted via tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 203/204/205 or the anonymous and free-of-charge tip line 9300. Persons with information can also send a private message via the police Facebook Page “Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten”, or by visiting the police website www.policesxm.sx.

