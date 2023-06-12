Maison de Saint-Martin moves to new address | THE DAILY HERALD

President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington (left), Minister Delegate for Overseas France Jean-Francois Carenco (centre) and Député for St. Martin and St. Barths Frantz Gumbs (right).



MARIGOT/PARIS–Maison de Saint-Martin, the Collectivité’s representative office in Paris, inaugurated its new premises at 27-29 Rue de Penthièvre, 75008 Paris, in the Eighth Arrondissement, on Wednesday, June 7.

For the inauguration, President Louis Mussington was accompanied by Député (MP) for Saint-Martin/St. Barthélemy, Senator for St. Martin Annick Pétrus and Territorial Councillor Steven Cocks.

Minister Delegate for Overseas France Jean-François Carenco and Ambassador for the French West Indies and French Guiana, Roland Dubertrand, were also present.

Maison de Saint-Martin is a point of contact for students from St. Martin in France and Europe. Its main objective is to support young students in their administrative and social procedures.

Working closely with Centre National des Œuvres Universitaires et Scolaires (CNOUS), the Maison de Saint-Martin team can help with housing and national grant applications for St. Martin students.

It also ensures the Collectivité has a presence as close as possible to national bodies for the monitoring and defence of issues of interest, and a presence as close as possible to the European institutions for lobbying actions and defence of interests within the framework of European policies. It also facilitates cooperation with European and regional players and networks.

Maison de Saint-Martin currently employs three public-sector staff. For all contacts: call 01- 40 48-29-60.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/maison-de-saint-martin-moves-to-new-address