Major accident in Hope Estate required traffic to be diverted | THE DAILY HERALD

Accident scene in Hope Estate on Friday morning. (Photo contributed)





MARIGOT—Two persons were injured, one seriously, when a collision occurred between a motorbike and a car on the RN7 by-pass in Hope Estate on Friday morning around 10:00am. Fire Department (pompiers), emergency medical responders Structure Mobiles d’ Urgence et de Reanimation (SMUR) and Gendarmes were on the scene. Such was the gravity of the accident, traffic had to be diverted.

The rider of the motorbike was seriously injured and transported to the French-side hospital however his condition was not said to be life threatening. A passenger in the car was also injured and taken to hospital while the car driver was treated for shock.

The Gendarmerie has not yet determined the cause of the accident. The motorbike was completely destroyed.

