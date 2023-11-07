Major decrease in gas, diesel prices | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The maximum consumer price of gasoline dropped about 28 guilder cents per litre and the diesel fuel price fell almost 22 guilder cents per litre as of 6:00am today, Wednesday.

After fluctuating slightly for several months, the price of gasoline fell sharply today. The new price is NAf. 2.357 per litre, down from NAf. 2.635 per litre.

Diesel fuel prices had been shooting up over the same period, but the maximum consumer price of this fuel has also significantly decreased. The new price is NAf. 2.238 per litre, down from NAf. 2.453 per litre.

