Major fire hits eco-landfill site | THE DAILY HERALD

Scene of the fire at the eco-landfill Friday night. (Sapeurs-Pompiers photo)





MARIGOT–An extensive fire broke out at the eco-landfill site in Grandes Cayes, Cul-de-Sac, around 7:00pm Friday. Extremely dry conditions lately have increased the risk of brush fires.



Two fire engines and eight firemen responded to the blaze and remained on-site until it was brought under control and extinguished at 11:00pm. Some 14,000 square metres of mixed waste went up in flames.

Verde SXM management said the fire was in an area not usually susceptible to fire and there were no surveillance cameras in that area. For the time being it was not possible to determine whether the origin of the fire was arson or a natural occurrence.

No injuries were reported. The borders around the fire location were completely saturated with water to prevent fire re-igniting from dying embers.

