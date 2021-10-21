Makana ferry to be stationed in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

The “Makana” ferry

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Makana, which will be operating a ferry service between St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Maarten and St. Kitts will be homeporting in Statia to maximise connectivity.

This means that Statia residents can take advantage of early departure and late arrival times to and from St. Maarten and St. Kitts.

It is proposed that the ferry will leave Statia for Saba at 6:00am, with onward connection to St. Maarten at 7:10am, arriving in Philipsburg at 8:30am.

Returning, the last scheduled trip will leave Philipsburg, St. Maarten, for Saba at 5:30pm, with onward connection to Statia at 7:05pm, arriving at Gallows Bay at 8:00pm.

The new proposal is that once weekly, the vessel will make two trips per day to St Kitts. Ideally, Statia Tourism Director Charles Lindo said, the first trip will leave Statia for St. Kitts at 7:15am, returning at 9:00am. The second trip will leave Statia for St. Kitts at 4:00pm, returning to Statia at 6:00pm, arriving at Gallows Bay at 7:00pm.

Onward connectivity will allow for same-day excursions to St. Maarten, as well as to Anguilla and St. Barths, via independent operators.

The Makana ferry service is operated by Blues and Blues Ltd, known for their long- standing commitments to Anguilla, St. Maarten, Saba and Statia via the NIKI V and Samantha ferries, and Captain Chrissy and Mutty’s Pride cargo vessels.

Owner Samuel “Blues” Connor received the Saba Day Award for Sea Transportation in December 2019.

Residents of Saba and Statia are encouraged to apply for positions available on board the Makana.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/makana-ferry-to-be-stationed-in-statia