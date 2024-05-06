Male nurse charged with sexual abuse of patient | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A male nurse was arrested on Monday on the suspicion of drugging and sexually abusing a patient under his medical care.

Due to the nature of the suspicions, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office St. Maarten consider it possible that there is more than one victim. Therefore, police urge anyone who may know of similar occurrences or incidents to report these to the police department.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 208, 223 or 214.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/male-nurse-charged-with-sexual-abuse-of-patient