Malfunction of water sprinkler system causes unexpected leakage at airport | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–A malfunction in the water sprinkler system at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) resulted in water accumulation within a section of the airport causing “an unexpected water leakage” incident on Tuesday.

PJIA official Suzy Kartokromo provided the information to The Daily Herald on Wednesday in response to queries about the incident.

A video of water pouring into a store at the airport from the roof under the caption “new waterfall feature in Departure Hall at Airport” was circulating widely on Wednesday prompting concerns about the incident.

Kartokromo said the incident was resolved swiftly in the best interest of all. “The safety and comfort of our passengers, employees, and stakeholders, remained our top priority,” she said. “Our dedicated team acted swiftly to contain the leakage, minimised disruptions, and restored normalcy to the affected area. We understand the importance of a seamless and enjoyable travel experience and deeply regret any inconvenience caused [on Tuesday – Ed.].”

