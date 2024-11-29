Small Properties Assoc. hosts membership mixer | THE DAILY HERALD

Claret Connor delivering his address.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) hosted a membership mixer at L’Esperance Hotel in Cay Hill on Wednesday, November 20.

Under the theme “Power in Unity” the event emphasised the importance of collaboration among small property owners and showcased strategies for growth and sustainability in the local tourism industry.

The highlight of the evening was a keynote address delivered by National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) Director Claret Connor, who provided actionable suggestions aimed at strengthening the association’s collective impact. His recommendations focused on three key areas: maximising purchasing power, improving service support and gaining government recognition.

Connor said association members can negotiate better rates for supplies, services and marketing efforts by pooling resources, ensuring cost efficiency and improved profitability. He said also that enhanced collaboration with service providers can elevate customer experiences, enabling small properties to compete effectively in the market.

He emphasised the need for small property owners to advocate for greater acknowledgment of their tangible contributions to the tourism economy, urging them to present unified data and demonstrate their collective performance.

L’Esperance Hotel showing off its SMSPA membership sticker.

“This is just the beginning of what we can achieve when we work together,” said SMSPA President Nzinga Lake. “The suggestions shared by Mr. Connor align perfectly with our vision of creating a stronger, more resilient hospitality sector in St. Maarten.”

Attendees also had the opportunity to network, exchange ideas and discuss ways to enhance the competitive edge of small properties. SMSPA said it continues to foster a sense of unity and purpose among its members, empowering them to collectively shape the future of hospitality on the island.

The evening concluded with the presentation of membership stickers to small hoteliers. These stickers, designed to be prominently displayed in the main lobbies of member hotels, symbolise the collective strength and commitment of the association to delivering excellence and unity in the hospitality sector. Hotels represented were Alicia’s Inn, Baker’s Suites, Bute Hotel, Carl’s Unique Inn, Diamond Gem Residence, Joshua Rose Guest House, L’Esperance Guest House and Lama Guest House.

SMSPA said the event underscored the importance of lobbying with the Tourist Bureau, St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR and the Ministries of Tourism and Finance, to gain access to crucial industry data and statistics and marketing, enabling members to make informed decisions and strategically position themselves in the competitive tourism market.

“This event exemplifies the value of working together as a united front,” said SMSPA Treasurer Jeannia Dupersoy. “By combining our efforts, small property owners can amplify their voice, strengthen their operations and make a lasting impact on the tourism industry in St. Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mall-properties-assoc-hosts-membership-mixer