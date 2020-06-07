Malliouhana Poetry Competition features poets of various ages | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Malliouhana Poetry committee. Avon Carty, Phyllis Fleming-Banks and Jansie Webster.

ANGUILLA–This year’s Malliouhana Poetry Competition was dedicated to the memory of Ijahnya Christian who died recently. It included presentations by the spoken word poets, as well as local artistes Bankie Banx, Sprocka, Roots Binghi and members of STAGES.

Some 21 writers aged eight and up contributed 27 poems to the “On-the-Page” and “Performance Poetry” categories. They were all celebrated and presented with certificates of participation. The first, second and third place winners were also presented with plaques and monetary prize vouchers by committee members, Jansie Webster, Avon Carty and Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks.

In the junior “On the Page” category for eight to 12 year-olds, Soriah Alcindor claimed first place honours. She was followed by second place winner, Tegan Bibby and third place winner Cyan Carty. Last year’s winner in the junior “Performance Poetry” category, Kymia Collins, scored a double win, capturing both first place in the teens “On-the-Page” and “Performance Poetry” categories. Savannah Croft was awarded second place, while Rhonica Ann Connor and Alysha Carty tied for third place. Alysha Carty was also named runner up in the teens performance/spoken word.

Yolande Hodge-Richardson took first place honours in the adults “On the Page” category, while Hyacinth Hughes claimed second place, followed by Cassilda Thomas-Brookes. Cassilda also took third place in the adults’ performance/spoken word category. Long-time contributor, Timothy Hodge was declared the winner of the adults “Performance Poetry” category with his delivery of “Virtual Reality, the Year of Uncertainty”, while two-time winner, Alexis Ryan claimed second place honours with “Ten Things I Have Learnt From This Pandemic”.

The competition was organised by the University of the West Indies Open Campus Anguilla and chaired by Phyllis Fleming-Banks. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chanelle Petty Barrett in her greetings on behalf of the minister, applauded the committee and the participants and paid tribute to the 2020 Culture Bearer Awardee, Ijahnya Christian. Ijahyna’s son, Judah Christian and her cousin, Gina Brooks assisted Avon Carty in unveiling a plaque which will be housed at the public library in memory of Ijahnya.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/malliouhana-poetry-competition-features-poets-of-various-ages