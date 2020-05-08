Man and woman who threatened PM, fined | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Two persons who issued threats against Prime Minister (PM) Silveria Jacobs via social media site Facebook, have learnt the hard way that threatening public officials is not taken lightly.

Police spokesperson E. Josepha said a man and a woman had separately issued threats against the prime minister on the social media site. One of the persons threatened to “slap” the prime minister when he sees her. The details of the other threat could not be ascertained.

Josepha said police detectives had investigated both cases. Both individuals had been questioned and each issued a fine for their actions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-and-woman-who-threatened-pm-fined