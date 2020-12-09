Man arrested after beating neighbour bloody with rock | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. PETERS–Police arrested a man A.D.B. on Marigot Hill Road in St. Peters around 7:00am Wednesday after he allegedly attacked his neighbour and beat him with a rock, leaving him bloody and in need of stitches.

The incident started after the victim G.O. and his wife returned home from early morning exercise in St. John’s Estate. In their driveway was B., blocking access to their home.

The victim told police that B. became suddenly belligerent. He threated to kill the victim, then proceeded to grab him by the throat and hit him repeatedly on the head with a rock, even after he fell to the ground.

The victim and his wife struggled to get the younger, stronger man to stop his violent attack. Another neighbour came to the rescue, and he called the police after persuading B. to get off of the victim.

B. left the area while police and ambulance were rushing to the scene. Paramedics treated the victim, who momentarily lost consciousness. The attacker had split his head open in three places, and blood was grotesquely streaming down his face.

The ambulance transported the man to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where medical professionals gave him nine stitches and released him in the early afternoon.

B. returned to the scene while police were still there. The officers arrested him and took him to the Philipsburg police station for questioning. The preliminary charges are severe ill-treatment (with a weapon) and attempted manslaughter.

Although the victim could not give a reason for the vicious attack, he later told police that B. lives in a wooden shack near to their home and he begs them for access to electricity and water. The victim said that when the family refuses to give him assistance that B. becomes aggressive and threatens them.

The victim claims that B. has a history of threats and violence, having previously come into their yard and threatened to kill his wife, all while menacingly waving a hammer in the air. He alleges that B. later threw the hammer at his wife, but missed.

The victim’s family also claims that B. has intimidated and threatened other neighbours, including chasing after them with weapons, trespassing on their property and exposing his genitals to children.

The victim’s daughter spoke to The Daily Herald on Wednesday afternoon, and called on authorities to prosecute B. to the fullest extent of the law. “He almost killed my dad this morning, and we want justice,” she said.

B. has been arrested on homicide charges at least twice before, with the earliest being when he was held in November 1998 for having fatally shot Reginald Leonardo “Leo” Leonard. The other arrest was in 2018, but this allegation proved unfounded.

