SABA–On Saturday, October 17, a 43-year-old man with the initials A.C.M. was arrested on Lambert Hassell Road on Saba for assault.

The Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN reported the incident on Monday, but did not provide any details about the nature of the assault or any other information about the arrest.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-arrested-for-assault-in-saba