Man arrested for domestic violence incident sentenced to 3 years in jail | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The man who was seen in a video assaulting a woman in a shocking domestic violence incident that took place Wednesday, April 16, has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Basse Terre court, Journal Le Pélican reported on Friday.

The 49 second video filmed with a stationary mobile phone that subsequently went viral caused outrage in the community. The man was seen slapping the woman, believed to be his partner, several times in the face, strangling her around the neck, dragging her across the floor and berating her in front of the camera.

