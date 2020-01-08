Man arrested for fake licence | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A man D.V.M. was arrested at the Philipsburg police station around 10:30am Monday for presenting a fake driver’s licence to officers at the station.

According to police, M. had appeared at the station to pick up a car that had been taken into police custody during a routine control. While inspecting his documents, officers noticed that the driver’s licence he presented was a counterfeit.

He was then arrested and is being held at the Philipsburg police station for further investigation. The fake driver’s licence has been confiscated, said police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93822-man-arrested-for-fake-licence