Man arrested for false document | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–A Haitian man with the initials P.A. was arrested at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) around 5:30pm Saturday for attempting to enter the country on a falsified French residence permit.

He arrived in St. Maarten on a Windward Islands Airways International Winair flight which originated out of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. According to police, Immigration officers inspected the man’s French residence permit and concluded that it was “most likely falsified.”

The man was handed over to police’s Alpha team, who verified that the document was indeed a fake. Authorities then arrested him and confiscated the document for further investigation.

was brought to the Philipsburg police station, where he is currently being held for questioning. This investigation is ongoing, said police on Monday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-arrested-for-false-document