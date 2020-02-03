Man arrested for firearm | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested a man G.H.C. (34) around 5:10am Sunday for trying to enter an adult entertainment establishment with a firearm.

The establishment’s personnel stopped C. from entering when they discovered he was carrying a weapon. They then notified police of the incident.

A police patrol was dispatched to the scene and C. was still in the area when they arrived. He was arrested at the scene, said police in a press release on Monday.

Police described the firearm as “illegal” and confiscated it after C.’s arrest.

C. was taken to the Philipsburg police station, where he is being held for further investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-arrested-for-firearm