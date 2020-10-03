Man arrested for Monday shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

COLE BAY–Police arrested a man C.B. in Cole Bay on Wednesday for allegedly shooting another man in Middle Region earlier in the week. B.allegedly shot O.R.M. (32) once in the chest on Middle Region Road near Romeo’s Drive around 11:10am Monday, September 28, following an altercation they had.

When police arrived at the scene, both the victim and the suspect were not there. M., who was severely injured, had been rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in a private vehicle. He had to be given an emergency operation, but he survived the ordeal.B. has been incarcerated pending further investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-arrested-for-monday-shooting