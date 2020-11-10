Man arrested for row with police | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–H.A.W.S. (37) was arrested at a supermarket on Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg in St. Eustatius for insulting and failure to comply with an order from the police on Friday, November 6.

On arrival of a police patrol at the supermarket, the suspect repeatedly insulted the police officers, Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN stated in a report on Monday, November 9.

The man also had an aggressive attitude, after which he was pushed by one of the police officers. As a result, the man fell and hit his head against the pavement.

The police said the suspect had refused to cooperate with his transport to Queen Beatrix Medical Centre and with his arraignment.

He was confined for a few hours to cool down and sober up. When he had calmed down after a few hours, he was interrogated and released after a police report was drafted about the incidents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-arrested-for-row-with-police