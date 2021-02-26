Man arrested for stealing cash from a delivery truck | THE DAILY HERALD

Philipsburg police station

POND ISLAND–Police arrested a man S.N.P. near the entrance of the dump around 1:30pm Thursday for stealing a bag of cash from a delivery truck that was parked outside a restaurant on Soualiga Road.

The police Central Dispatch received several calls on Thursday afternoon about a man dressed in a black sweatshirt and white long pants who had grabbed a black bag containing an undisclosed amount of money from a delivery truck. After taking the bag, the man got into a silver Toyota Corolla and sped off towards Arch Road.

Police patrols began to search the area for the car and/or driver. Around the same time, someone reported to Central Dispatch that they had spotted the suspect vehicle close to the entrance of the dump.

Officers flooded the area and found the vehicle in that location, driving towards Arch Road. They ordered the driver to stop, which he did.

The officers then arrested P. and searched the car for the stolen bag, which they found inside the vehicle. P. was later taken to Philipsburg police station, where he is being held for questioning.

The money and the suspect’s vehicle have been confiscated pending further investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-arrested-for-stealing-cash-from-a-delivery-truck