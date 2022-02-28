Man charged with murder of Fleming | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Donald Price (26) of South Hill was charged with the murder of 37-year-old Kimberly Fleming of The Cove, West End who was missing for a few days and found dead on Friday, February 26, 2022, in the South Hill area.

Price appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 28, 2022, and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison. He is due to re-appear at the Magistrate’s Court on September 6, 2022.

In a release from the Royal Anguilla Police Force, police took the opportunity to again extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Kimberly.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-charged-with-murder-of-fleming