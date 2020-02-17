Man cleaning road hit from the back | THE DAILY HERALD

Paramedics and bystanders tending to the man who was hit by a car on Monday morning.

DUTCH QUARTER–The Traffic Department of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is currently investigating an accident that took place in the area of the Belvedere/Dutch Quarter roundabout around 10:45am Monday in which a road cleaner, a man Z.K.L., was struck from behind by a vehicle.

According to police, a blue Hyundai vehicle was travelling from the direction of French Quarter towards the Belvedere/Dutch Quarter roundabout and hit L. from the back.

At the scene, police and paramedics found L. lying on the ground. He told authorities that he felt pain in his back.

Luckily, he suffered only minor injuries. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and he was later transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he is being held for observation.

L. was at work at the time of the accident. He is an employee of a local company that was cleaning the road on Monday morning.

