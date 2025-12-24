Man dies after being struck by heavy goods vehicle Tuesday | THE DAILY HERALD

Alert notice issued by the Gendarmerie

MARIGOT–French side firefighters (sapeurs pompiers) responded to a traffic accident in St. James, Marigot, at around 9:30pm Tuesday, on the RN7, below the You & Me Restaurant.

A pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was struck by a heavy goods vehicle. When emergency services arrived, the victim was in cardiac arrest. Despite attempts to resuscitate him and his urgent transport to the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

The road was completely closed to traffic during the intervention. Firefighters worked alongside the SMUR (Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service) and the national Gendarmerie.

The Gendarmerie is appealing to the public for more information about the accident, and in particular about the heavy goods vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the number 17

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-dies-after-being-struck-by-heavy-goods-vehicle-tuesday