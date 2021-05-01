Man dies in early  morning crash | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–A violent car accident early Saturday morning has claimed the life of 44-year-old Ivano Richardson, a French side resident and father to many.

The accident occurred on Airport Boulevard near the causeway bridge. The car ended up on its roof in the lagoon.

A flat bed truck was seen removing the wrecked car from the scene around 12:30pm Saturday.

Details of the accident still have to be confirmed by the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM.

Police spokesperson Inspector Ethelwoldus "Joe" Josepha said an official statement about the accident will be forthcoming.

