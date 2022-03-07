Man dies while diving in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Ambulance personnel from Queen Beatrix Medical Centre at Charles A. Woodley Pier offering assistance. (Althea Merkman photo)

ST. EUSTATIUS–A 68-year-old diver who lost consciousness while on a dive in the waters of St. Eustatius on Sunday has passed away.

Members of the diving group (extreme left) at Charles A Woodley pier. (Althea Merkman photo)

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force was notified around 10:30am Sunday, March 6, that a diver had lost consciousness. The man was transported to the coast where the ambulance personnel from Queen Beatrix Medical Centre started administering resuscitation procedures. The police said this did not yield the desired result and the man was declared dead at 11:00am.

A number of spectators on the shoreline observed the activities as they unfolded at Charles A. Woodley Pier

KPCN offered most sincere condolences to the victim’s family. The man was a part of a diving group.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-dies-while-diving-in-statia