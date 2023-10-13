Man flown out for medical treatment | THE DAILY HERALD

The injured man being loaded into the awaiting helicopter by ambulance personnel.



ST. EUSTATIUS–A man from St. Eustatius who is believed to have sustained injuries during an altercation with his sibling was flown out St Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment on Thursday.

Residents reported seeing police officers at the rear entrance of Queen Beatrix Medical Center. It was later learned that a fight between brothers had taken place during which serious injuries had been sustained.

Family and friends of the injured man were on hand to see him off at F.D. Roosevelt Airport.

