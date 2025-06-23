Man found dead in Middle Region residence; investigation underway | THE DAILY HERALD

Concerned neighbours called the police after the man had not been seen for more than a day.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased man at a residence on Middle Region Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Central Dispatch of KPSM received the alert shortly after midnight and promptly dispatched several officers to the scene. Upon arrival, they confirmed the presence of the lifeless body inside the home.

Preliminary information suggests the man had not been seen for more than 24 hours, prompting concern from neighbours or relatives. Emergency medical personnel, including a physician and paramedics, were also on site to assess the situation.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Detectives are actively investigating and gathering evidence at the location.

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased. No further information is available at this time pending the outcome of the investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-found-dead-in-middle-region-residence-investigation-underway