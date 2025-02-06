Man found dead on A.Th. Illidge Road; police investigating possible homicide | THE DAILY HERALD

After police arrived at the scene, paramedics were called and confirmed the man found on the road had passed away.





DUTCH QUARTER–A man was found lying unresponsive on A.Th. Illidge Road near the entrance of Garden of Eden in Dutch Quarter on Thursday evening. A medical examination confirmed that he was deceased. Multiple unconfirmed reports suggest the victim may have been stabbed and beaten to death.

Just before 9:00pm, Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received several calls about a person down in the roadway. On arrival, patrol officers discovered the unresponsive man. Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed his passing.

Detectives and forensic personnel were immediately dispatched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. While speculation about the cause of death continues, authorities have not yet confirmed any details and are actively gathering information.

KPSM urges anyone with relevant information to come forward. Witnesses can contact the police via the emergency line 911 or the anonymous tip line 9300.

Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-found-dead-on-a-th-illidge-road-police-investigating-possible-homicide