Man found dead on boat  in Simpson Bay Lagoon | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A man was found deceased aboard a vessel in Simpson Bay Lagoon during the night of Tuesday, March 3, into Wednesday, March 4, 2026, according to St. Maarten Police Force KPSM.

Central Dispatch received the information from the Coast Guard after a male on board the vessel was discovered unresponsive and showing no signs of life. Police patrol units, along with officers from the Forensic Department and the Detective Department, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation conducted in collaboration with a medical doctor, authorities determined that the man had died of natural causes.

In accordance with standard procedures, KPSM has contacted the embassy of the victim’s country of origin to assist in notifying the family. Through the embassy, police are requesting that next of kin reach out to police on St. Maarten.

Relatives are asked to clearly indicate their relationship to the deceased when making contact, in order to comply with legal regulations governing the protection and release of personal information.

Next of kin may contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222 and request to speak with the Team Leader of the Detective Department.

KPSM extends condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

